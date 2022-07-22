FIFA 23: game costs up to R$498.90 in Brazil; see prices for PC, Xbox and PlayStation

FIFA 23 will be released on September 30

THE Electronic Arts put the game up for pre-order today FIFA 23players can now purchase the digital version of the game that will be released on September 30 and has Kylian Mbappe and Sam Keer on the cover, this edition will be sold in two editions, the Standard Edition which starts at R$298.90 and the Ultimate Editionwhich includes several bonuses and is costing up to BRL 498.90 in the console version.

On consoles, the game can be found in stores PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series S|Xwhile the version for PRAÇA is being sold at Epic Games Store and on Steam. The game is not yet on pre-order for the physical media version.

THE Standard Edition on consoles is available separately on each platform and does not have an update for the new generation included in the PS4 and Xbox one. To also access versions of PS5 and Xbox Series, respectively, it is necessary to purchase the version ultimate. There is also a Standard Edition only for PS5 and Xbox Series.

Check out all the values ​​below. FIFA 23 in each of the digital stores where the title is available.

FIFA 23 Standard Edition

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

See below what is included in each edition.

Standard Edition

TOTW 1 player not tradable

Kylian Mbappé’s Loan Item

Choose FUT Ambassador (Loan)

Career Mode Local Talent

Ultimate Edition

FIFA World Cup™ FUT Hero

4,600 FIFA Points

3 days early access

FUT Keep an Eye Item

Item Mbappé (Emp.) and TOTW 1 Player

Choose FUT Ambassador (Loan)

Career Mode Local Talent

Did you like the prices and packages offered for FIFA 23? Do you want to buy any of the versions? Share in the comments with your opinion!

