Fight at Disney park has widespread confusion – 07/21/2022 – World

A family claims to have been banned from Disney parks in Florida after being involved in a mass brawl this Wednesday (20) at the Magic Kingdom amusement park. The scenes of the confusion circulated this Thursday (21) on social networks.

Between punches, kicks, bags flying and screams, the images still show people getting rid of who had held them to return to the agglomeration and launch aggressions again. According to the local Fox News network, the fight took place in the Fantasyland area of ​​the park, in front of a Peter Pan-themed attraction.

A man who claims to have witnessed the scene and recorded everything on his cell phone told American TV that park security agents took about two minutes to arrive at the scene of the fight – five minutes later, police officers also attended the incident.

In one of the videos on social media, the woman filming even asks aloud: “Where’s the security?”.

According to Fox, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that officers arrived at the park around 7:30 pm local time. Three people were detained in the confusion and a fourth needed to be taken to hospital for medical attention – due to a large cut to his chin, according to a report made to the parks specialist website WDWNT.

It was to this vehicle that a person who would have been involved in the confusion said that his group was banned from Disney parks. According to her, she told the site, the fight took place because a woman was pushed in line for the Mickey’s PhilharMagic toy by another patron, who was part of a group dressed in red shorts and a white T-shirt.

She would have left the queue to get a cell phone and entered this altercation when she tried to return, in which she was prevented. Also according to this account, after the attraction ended, the uniformed family waited for the other group and started a fight, which involved at least ten people — and others who tried to break it up.

Disney did not comment on the case. Fox recalled that in May, Walt Disney World recorded another fight, with a woman hitting her head on the floor after being pushed by a couple in a scuffle for space to watch a fireworks show.