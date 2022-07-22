find out how you can identify the problem

Many people live with anxiety at work and have no idea that it occurs. After all, anxiety is a mental problem that sets in gradually and is only noticed in the midst of crises.

However, identifying anxiety at work in advance will help you prevent serious problems in a future that doesn’t have to be that far away. Know the main signs and start fighting them from now on.

Anxiety at work: Check out the signs

Anxiety at work is something very common, but it can appear gradually and very subtly. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to some data of your personality that show the problem.

Below are the most common symptoms related to the problem:

1 – Procrastination

You know you need to finish a job and you’re sure it would be nice to get it done quickly, but you still don’t. Procrastination is not just a symptom of laziness, but rather that something in your mind has started to work in a disorderly fashion.

Anxiety is understood as the rush to finish tasks, but it can also make the person lock up and always leave everything to the last minute. The problem is that this creates even more anxiety.

2 – Perfectionism

Be careful not to expect too much from your own actions. Perfectionism can even have good consequences at work at some point. However, it causes mental torture and can be more a symptom of anxiety at work than a desire to get things done.

3 – Micromanagement

One of the classic symptoms of anxiety is the need to control everything that is within your reach or beyond. Wanting to participate in every step of a project or knowing everything your colleagues are doing is torture. This could be a symptom of anxiety that is going to “pop” at some point.