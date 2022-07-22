Find out which number is missing from the intelligence test

How is your logical reasoning ability? Take the intelligence test to find out more about your math skills and how easily you solve arithmetic puzzles.

It is worth mentioning that people who already have practice in tests of this nature can solve the problem with some ease. After all, the logistics behind the puzzle aren’t all that unusual.

Tip for solving the intelligence test

In fact, there is no hint that can be discreet enough to find the required answer. However, it is enough to know that the intelligence test uses mathematical logic for its solution.

That means you’ll need to do some math if you want to come up with the right answer to the question. Just find out which number is missing from the sequence. Another possible tip is to understand that the numbers are arranged clockwise in the figure.

Check the intelligence test answer right now

If you’re tired of looking at the image, but still don’t understand how to get to the answer for the missing number. Okay, intelligence tests take practice to understand the logic behind them.

Most require you to add or subtract the numbers to guess the correct sequence. This challenge is no different, just add the two previous numbers (turning clockwise) to understand what the enigmatic digit is.

1 + 1 = 2;

1 + 2 = 3;

2 + 3 = 5;

3 + 5 = 8.

Okay, if you understood that the intelligence test consists of taming the current number with the previous one, you know that the answer to the question is “8”.

Did you like this very simple but very laborious logic challenge? Take the opportunity to share with your friends and family and test if they are able to find the correct result faster than you.