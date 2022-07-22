First night of Fortal 2022 is marked by premieres and reunions

It took two years of waiting, but the anxiety for the “micareta”, finally, ended: with Taty Girl, Harmonia do Samba, Timbalada, Bell Marques and more attractions, the start was given this Thursday, 21, for Fortal 2022 The edition marks the return of the event to the national calendar of parties after two years of stoppage due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

The movement was quiet at the opening of the gates, at 18:30. According to Fortal’s organization, more than 400,000 people are expected to attend the event over the four days of programming. The party is divided into different spaces, such as the Corredor da Folia, which featured performances by Taty Girl, Harmonia do Samba and Matheus Fernandes, in addition to Bell Marques. Attraction already stamped in Fortal, Bell Marques shared the electric trio with Pipo and Rafa Marques in the Vumbora block.

In addition to already known presences at the event, Fortal had premieres, such as those from Ceará, Taty Girl and Matheus Fernandes. Interpreter of hits like “Meu Coração Me Odeia” and “Falta Coragem”, she commented on the feeling of having her first experience at Fortal as a singer.

“There’s a little nervousness, but I’m very happy. I’m feeling fulfilled and with a lot of responsibility to open Fortal. But let’s go up and, when the adrenaline rises, it’s going to catch fire”, he said in an interview with O POVO before his presentation.

Check out images from the first day of Fortal 2022

Nurse Fabiane Guerra, 33, was one of the thousands of revelers who went to Cidade Fortal and made a point of enjoying the return of the event. She, who in the last editions came to work, now totally enjoys the party. She didn’t hide her desire to watch Harmonia do Samba, in the Bagunça block, and the joy of returning to the micareta: “I’m very happy to be here now”.

The “Bagunça” block was also the most awaited by personal trainer Gledson Ramos, who participated for the first time in the event. Coming directly from Ribeirão Preto (SP), he commented on the atmosphere of the opening night.

“It’s been extremely fabulous to see people’s joy, their involvement with the songs. It’s something surreal”, he emphasizes.

Meanwhile, at Camarote Mucuripe, Timbalada, Zé Felipe, Banda Eva and Kadu Martins took the stage. From there, it was also possible to have a view of the circuit where the electric trios passed.

On Palco Avenida, the action was given by Karol do Axe, Filhos da Bahia and DJ Justa Music. The revelers had a view of the Corredor da Folia and had access to a program made up of axé music and swingueira.

Fortal continues for three more days, including this Friday, the 21st. Bell Marques will return to the program with the Siriguella block, ending the day at the Corredor da Folia. Before that, Claudia Leitte (Largadinho) and Nattan and Felipe Amorim (Hype) will perform.

In addition, there will be Wesley Safadão, Artur Bacanna and Pedro Sampaio in Camarote Mucuripe. Completing Friday’s program, Palco Avenida will host Cheiro de Amor, Ousadia and DJ Justa Music. The micareta will be broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the event.

