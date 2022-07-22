First official trailer for the film released at Comic-Con

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels will show a team of unlikely heroes coming together

After a long time in the pre-production process, the Dungeons & Dragons will finally come out, and during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on the Paramount Pictures the first trailer was shown, after the first images showing the featured cast were revealed on screens at the event.

Check out the trailer released below:

The film’s synopsis reads:

A former harpist turned thief breaks out of prison with his partner, a barbarian, and is reunited with a talentless mage and a druid new to the team. With the aim of robbing the treacherous con artist who stole all the loot from the last mission, which put them behind bars, and used it to establish himself as Lord of Neverwinter. It turns out that the traitor has allied himself with a powerful Red Mage who has something even more sinister in the making.

Starred by Michelle Rodriguez (franchise Fast and furious) and Chris Pine (Wonder Woman), production will also feature Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), Rege-Jean Page (bridgerton), Sophia Lillis (IT – The Thing) and Hugh Grant (The Undoing) in the list.

the script of Dungeons & Dragons is signed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleywho will also be the project directors. Jeremy Latchan is producing the film together with Brian Goldnerboth representing the hasbrothe company that owns the rights to the game.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels hits theaters in March 2023.

