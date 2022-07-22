Flamengo asks in court for guarantees so that Vasco does not play at Maracanã whenever he wants | football

Flamengo went to court with a petition to try to ensure that Vasco cannot play at Maracanã by their own free will. The Cruz-Maltina team had the authorization to send their duel with Sport in the stadium, and the requirement is that it is clear that this decision was specific to this confrontation.
Maracanã — Photo: Fred Ribeiro
The information was first published on Ancelmo Gois’ blog, in O Globo.
“… The appealed decision is not sufficiently clear as to the limitation of the guardianship to the specific football match held on 07.03.2022 between Vasco da Gama and Sport Clube do Recife, lacking specific elements that give it the necessary interpretative harmony.
It is imperative, therefore, to clarify the appealed decision, in order to clarify that, although the attribution of suspensive effect to the interlocutory appeal was rejected, Vasco da Gama does not have a blank check to choose when and against whom he will play at Maracanã. .
Petition by Flamengo to try to ensure that Vasco does not play at Maracanã when he wants to – Photo: Reproduction
Flamengo’s justification, which has Fluminense as a partner in the administration of Maracanã, is that consecutive games harm the quality of the lawn, which has again undergone a renovation and made Flamengo take the games against Coritiba and Juventude to Brasília.
