Fluminense hires company to renovate Laranjeiras; capacity will be 7 thousand | fluminense

– I am very happy with this advance. It’s a fan dream and the most important thing is to be a down-to-earth project. It was useless to have the illusion of creating a grandiose work that cannot be done. The important thing is to respect the laws, know what can be done and offer a safe place for the fan. It was a transparent process and I feel honored to give this gift to Fluminense – declared president Mário Bittencourt, in an interview with the club’s official website.

As the club’s headquarters is a listed heritage, IDEC (Institute for the Development of Sport and Culture) and INEPAC (State Institute of Cultural Heritage) need to work together in the revitalization. INEPAC is dedicated to the preservation of the cultural heritage of the State of Rio de Janeiro, preparing studies, inspecting and inspecting listed works and goods, issuing technical opinions. IDEC works as a link between the club and the architects.

The Manoel Schwartz stadium, which became the first home of the Brazilian team, was inaugurated on May 11, 1919 and turned 100 years old in 2019. The renovation of the headquarters will also be structural and will revitalize the changing rooms; offer conditions for television broadcasting; exchange the wire for glass, as in São Januário; place chairs in the social stands, etc.