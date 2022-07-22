Foot patches promise to remove toxins from the body; but do they work? – 07/22/2022

The idea is tempting: while you sleep, patches on your feet fulfill the role of “pulling” the toxins out of your body. And the promises of the brands that market these products do not stop there. They guarantee that, as a consequence of this cleansing, there is relief from headaches, lack of sleep and stress.

Some website descriptions even say that they increase the body’s energy level, improving blood circulation, decreasing swelling and boosting weight loss. Even before-and-after photos of supposedly swollen female legs are featured in advertisements.

Despite having been around for decades, the products have become a hot topic again after TikTok users started registering their use. According to the instructions, the correct thing is to stick a patch on each foot before bed and remove it in the morning.

In the videos, it is possible to see that a dark slime forms between the glue and the skin, which would represent the dirt accumulated in the body and that was sucked out. In this logic, the darker the patch after use, the more your body would be full of toxins. Experts, however, dispute the effectiveness of the method.

lack of foundation

In 2008, the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) — the US consumer protection body — accused the Kinoki brand of running false advertisements. The complaint was based on the lack of scientific evidence to prove its effects. The following year, the US court banned advertisements that suggested improvements in health problems on the part of the company.

When consulted, dermatologists Isabelle Assis, from Hospital Albert Einstein (SP), and Rafaella Caruso, a professor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), confirmed that it would be impossible to eliminate toxic substances from the body through the skin.

In Brazil, adhesives from the Nuubu, Kinoki and Ginger Patch brands are sold. All are imported, have packaging in English, are sold online and are not regulated by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

The Avenca brand, on the other hand, pleaded for regularization with the body, but in the “cosmetics” category, even attributing to the product the ability to “assist in the body’s detoxification process”.

Sought by the report, Anvisa clarified that this purpose is not compatible with the category. Therefore, it will take measures with the company and, if necessary, relevant sanitary measures.

Why are the stickers dark?

Something that impresses in TikTok videos is the black or brownish coloration they acquire after being removed from the feet. Assis points out, however, that this is not a proof of the results.

“The glue and the chemical substances contained in the adhesives react with the ions of the perspiration. This makes them darken after a few hours”, he points out.

Do adhesives pose any health risks?

Caruso warns of skin reactions that can be caused by using the product. “The glue can generate irritative or allergic contact dermatitis. The second type occurs in people who are sensitive to one or more components of the formula”, he explains. Also, you need to be careful when removing it to avoid getting hurt.

Is it really necessary to cleanse toxins from the body?

Liver and kidneys play the role of filtering toxins from the body Image: iStock

André Gustavo Pires de Souza, endocrinologist and professor at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), explains that daily we come into contact with substances considered toxic. This happens through breathing, eating and even skin contact.

However, our body is already prepared to eliminate them, mainly through the liver and kidneys. They “process” these substances which are later eliminated through faeces or urine.

So, if the idea is to enhance the detoxification of the body, the best way to do that would be to give these organs a little push through habits. Having a good quality of sleep, ingesting a sufficient amount of water a day and practicing physical exercises are practices that contribute to the functioning of all organs, including those mentioned above.

Is there a safe option for health?

If the idea is to create a ritual to relax before bed, dermatologists recommend using a foot bath. Just fill a basin with warm water and add bath salts or a tablespoon of coarse salt and two drops of an essential oil.

“When finished, just dry the area with a towel and apply the moisturizer of your choice”, completes Assis.