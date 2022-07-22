Fortal 2022: see photos of the first night of revelry, which returns after two years – É Hit

The night of this Thursday (21) marked the return of the revelers in the corridor of Cidade Fortal. O Fort 2022 arrived to kill the longing after two years stopped because of the Covid-19. Taty Girl opened theworks with the debut of the Pra Cima block.
The first day of Fortal also had the blocks Vumbora, with Bell Marques and Rafa and Pipo; and Messwith Harmonia do Samba and the newcomer on the avenue, Matheus Fernandes.
The program runs until Sunday (24) and brings together tourists from various regions of the country, who even filled the hotel chain in the capital of Ceará.