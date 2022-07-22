Fred, Deco, Rivellino, Abel, Bayern… Congratulations on Fluminense’s 120th anniversary | fluminense

The date was a birthday in Laranjeiras. Fluminense completed 120 years this Thursday, the day after giving the fans a 3-2 victory over Goiás at Serrinha, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. And in addition to the current players, employees and directors, many former athletes and coaches of the club also used social networks to send congratulations. See below:

“Late at night 😴 and the retiree is here with his cell phone in hand waiting for midnight to be the first to say congratulations… remembering that tomorrow I have to wake up early to play checkers with my old friends. Oops! Old friends 😂

On this anniversary, when I officially fulfill my dream of retiring here, I can only thank you. Not even if I lived 120 years I would be able to repay everything that Fluzão and all the tricolor fans did for me.

Today, in celebration of your birthday, I just want you to know that there won’t be a day from now on when I don’t remember everything we lived together: the battles, the moments of joy, the affection, the delivery and the strength of this wonderful crowd. I know exactly the privilege of wearing the three colors that translate tradition and I will forever carry white, green and maroon in my heart”.

“Congratulations Fluminense for 120 Years”

“How many memorable moments with this tricolor shirt. Thank you @FluminenseFC for allowing me to be part of this story”.

“I had the honor and privilege of spending some good times in my life, as a player and coach, in this giant club that turns 120 years old today. A club that not only made me an athlete but also formed me as a man. There were many glories and achievements, and that’s what I carry in my tricolor heart. Club that, recently, still honored me in life, giving my name to field 2 of CT. Our history is intertwined and I’m happy and grateful for that. Congratulations, Fluminense!”

“Congratulations @fluminensefc on your 120 years of history and I am proud to be part of this immense history! ❤️💚”

“Congratulations, Fluminense. 120 years of glory”.

“Happy birthday, Fluzão #120anos”

“Congratulations @fluminensefc. 120 years of a beautiful story!”

“Congratulations @fluminensefc. Great are the others, Fluminense is huge!!”

“Congratulations @FluminenseFC! 120 years of stories 👏🏽”

And even some profiles of clubs in Brazil and abroad, in official accounts in Portuguese, also sent their congratulations. See below:

“🎂 Happy birthday @FluminenseFC! Congratulations on 120 years of history 🎉👊 📸 Maracanã, 1975”

Manchester City (England)

“Kayky stopped by to wish @FluminenseFC a happy 120th birthday!”

“🎉 Do the L, immediately! Opponents at the base in 2016, @FluminenseFC is celebrating 120 years of history today! Happy birthday, 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙧 𝙙𝙖𝙨 𝙇𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙟𝙚𝙖𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙟𝙚𝙧!”

“Fluminense EC wishes a happy birthday to @FluminenseFC, who turns 120 today, July 21. To our namesake, long life and many titles! It’s the union of the Fluminense! FLUMINENSISM LIVES! 💗”

