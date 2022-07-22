Freight floor must have ANTT readjustments

The National Land Transport Agency announced a readjustment in the road freight table. Know more.

The readjustment of the floor chart for road freight freight was approved by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). The new values ​​will be defined based on the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) from December 2021 to June this year.

According to the agency, the variation in the value of diesel oil, disclosed by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) will also be applied in this adjustment.

Therefore, the new freight tables will have an increase that varies from 0.87% to 1.96% depending on the types of transport. The new table will be published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

Impact of shipping on the price of products

With the significant increase in fuel prices and considering that road transport is largely responsible for the freight of products from the most diverse categories, the growing inflation on consumer items is justified.

High food prices lately portray this reality. In the last 12 months, inflation on food has accumulated 16.12%. The percentage exceeds the general inflation rate of the economy.

In this sense, with the new adjustments to the freight schedule, prices are likely to continue to rise. Or, in cases of reduction, the products may be cheaper.

The value of the freight is responsible for 10% to 15% of the general composition of the prices of the products.

Factors that influence the cost of shipping

Several factors influence the final cost of shipping. Check out:

Weight;

Dimension;

Invoice Value;

destination zip code;

Cargo category;

Recipient characteristics;

deadlines;

tolls;

fees;

Tax.

Calculation of road freight

The calculation of road freight takes into account the following factors:

Fixed Costs (Month): Depreciation, Capital remuneration, Licensing, Insurance, IPVA, Crew salary;

Depreciation, Capital remuneration, Licensing, Insurance, IPVA, Crew salary; Variable costs: Fuel, Arla 32, Tires, Maintenance, Lubricant, Washing, Administrative Costs, Travel Costs, Taxes;

Fuel, Arla 32, Tires, Maintenance, Lubricant, Washing, Administrative Costs, Travel Costs, Taxes; Fees and Generalities: Value freight, Cubage, GRIS, TDE, Stay, TRT, Toll, Re-delivery.

