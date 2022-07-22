Funai sues Spanish PF against activist – Politica

Ricardo Rao was a colleague of indigenist Bruno Pereira, murdered in June of this year. (photo: Personal collection) The National Indian Foundation (Funai) informed, through a press release, that it had called the Spanish Federal Police against indigenist Ricardo Henrique Rao, an indigenist and former employee of the National Indian Foundation (Funai). This Thursday morning (7/21), in Madrid, Rao was responsible for the attack against Marcelo Xavier, president of the organ, during the XVI Extraordinary General Assembly of the Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean (Filac ).

“Funai regrets what happened and emphasizes that such attitudes are irresponsible, violent and undemocratic, thus preventing any type of healthy and productive dialogue, which must always be based on respect between the parties. on the basis of offenses and arguments devoid of foundation and evidence. Such attitudes are not compatible with the Democratic State of Law”, reads the note.

The agency’s press office also reported that measures were taken with the Spanish Judiciary Police, but did not explain details about the course taken with the local authorities.

“It is important to point out that, for security reasons, the president of Funai chose to voluntarily leave the place of the event, given the hostile and aggressive attitude of the protester. In addition, the regrettable attacks will be the subject of legal action for crimes against honor and the compensation for moral damages”, highlighted the organ.

The agency informed that Rao was a Funai employee until 2020, having been exonerated at the time for not having fulfilled the conditions of probationary internship. In turn, Rao has not yet responded to the report. If the activist manifests, the information will be updated.

Attack

Rao interrupted a Filac meeting to curse the president of Funai. “This man does not belong here, he is not worthy of being among you. Itamaraty is a disgrace. The Itamaraty is babysitting militiamen. Marcelo Xavier is a militiaman. Responsible for the deaths of Bruno Pereira and Phillips. Militiaman. Go away. Go outside. “, shouted the indigenist as he interrupted the event.

In addition to cursing, Rao launched accusations against Xavier, for allegedly being linked to the death of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips.