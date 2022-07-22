Funai triggers Spanish Federal Police against activist

posted on 7/21/2022 4:58 PM / updated on 7/21/2022 5:01 PM



(credit: Playback/Twitter)

The National Indian Foundation (Funai) informed, in a press release, that it called the Spanish Federal Police against indigenist Ricardo Henrique Rao, an indigenist and former employee of the National Indian Foundation (Funai). On the morning of this Thursday (21/7), in Madrid, Rao was responsible for the attack against Marcelo Xavier, president of the organ, during the XVI Extraordinary General Assembly of the Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean (Filac ).

“Funai regrets what happened and emphasizes that such attitudes are irresponsible, violent and undemocratic, thus preventing any type of healthy and productive dialogue, which must always be based on respect between the parties. The foundation understands that public policies are not created on the basis of offenses and arguments devoid of foundation and evidence. Such attitudes are not compatible with the Democratic State of Law”, says the note.

The agency’s press office also reported that measures had been taken with the Judiciary Police of Spain, but did not explain details about the referral taken with the local authorities.

“It is important to point out that, for security reasons, the president of Funai chose to voluntarily leave the place of the event, given the hostile and aggressive attitude of the protester. In addition, the regrettable attacks will be the subject of legal action for crimes against honor and action compensation for moral damages”, highlighted the body.

The agency reported that Rao was a Funai employee until 2020, having been exonerated at the time for not having fulfilled the probationary conditions. In turn, Rao has not yet responded to the report. If the activist manifests, the information will be updated.

Attack

Rao interrupted a Filac meeting to curse the president of Funai. “This man does not belong here, he is not worthy of being among you. The Itamaraty is a disgrace. The Itamaraty is babysitting a militiaman. Marcelo Xavier is a militiaman. He is responsible for the death of Bruno Pereira and Phillips. Militiaman. Go away . Go outside”, shouted the indigenist when interrupting the event.

In addition to the cursing, Rao fired accusations against Xavier, for allegedly linked to the death of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips.