Future Ibovespa operates close to stability, with attention to US balance sheets; interest and dollar fall

The commercial dollar had a slight drop of 0.16%, to R$ 5.486 in the purchase and R$ 5.487 in the sale. The dollar futures for August was down 0.23%, at R$5.497.

Futures interest rates are lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.02 pp, at 13.88%; DIF25, -0.06 pp to 13.38%; DIF27, -0.06 pp, at 13.30%; and DIF29, -0.06 pp, at 13.39%.

On Wall Street, the main indexes operate without a single direction this morning, amid the crop of balance sheets: Dow Jones futures rose 0.17%, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.13% and the Nasdaq futures fell 0.26% .

Snap’s result weighed on social media and technology stocks with concerns that could be impacted by slowing online advertising sales. Twitter numbers are released this morning.

At 10:45 am, US service and industry purchasing manager indexes (PMI) will be published.

European stocks are on the upswing after the ECB raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years. The ECB also introduced a bond protection plan designed to limit borrowing costs across the region and limit fragmentation for indebted countries in southern Europe.

On the data front, PMI (economic activity index) readings today showed that eurozone business activity shrank in July, with the manufacturing slowdown picking up pace and service sector growth slowing, with rising costs forcing consumers to reduce expenses.

Asian markets ended the week with no clear direction as inflation in Japan picks up. Data released today showed prices in Japan rose 2.2% in June from a year ago, in line with market consensus.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Short-term downtrend and more sideways in the very short-term. It made a lower bottom than the previous one and if it follows the same behavior that it has been doing in the last month, it is heading to test the resistance at 101 thousand points”.

Dollar

“Strongest buying day and managed to close above the R$5,500 resistance. It continues in an uptrend and the next resistance is in the region of R$5.75 and R$5.80”.