GameStop sells copies of Anthem for just $0.01

Customers at GameStop, one of the largest game retailers in the United States, are paying just $0.01 on Anthem. The unit value of the EA title caught the attention of many people and showed a bitter outcome for the multiplayer project, which had its closure decreed in early 2021 by the developers.

The fact, recently shared by TikTok user “ClockLava” came just weeks after the game was found for less than $0.50 in stores. So, for anyone residing in the United States and still interested in taking advantage of the lowest possible discount on the ticket — because it’s cheaper than that just for free — the time is now.

See the video below:

@clocklava Shout out to the guy at Gamestop for being an actual G tho. #anthem #ea #apex #apexlegends #gamestop ♬ Duel of the Fates (Star Wars) – Rob Starr & The Hollywood Singers and Orchestra

Understand the end of Anthem

With many problems since its early days of launch, Anthem failed to establish itself in the market or even convince EA that it would be a viable project. The title was discontinued in less than a year and suffered numerous criticisms and losses in the player base, with complaints about downgrade, lack of content and lack of support.

After Sony reimbursed frustrated customers, Electronic Arts announced Anthem Next, which was supposed to add all previously planned material and totally improve aspects. However, the reinvention was abandoned and the publisher decided to drop the game to pursue more promising projects.

What did you think of this troubled EA release? Do you believe your official “death” was deserved? Comment!

You can check this and other articles in full through the official page of MeuPlayStation on Google News.