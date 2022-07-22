Globo actor inherits fortune, dies and is found 10 days later

Anyone who follows the world of celebrities knows that the world of celebrities is filled with quite shocking controversies and secrets. However, it’s clear that things don’t stay hidden for long and everything ends up coming out, as was the case with the TV star and actor of the Globe, John Paul Ador.

Highlight between the 1970s and 1980s, the interpreter was one of the great heartthrobs of the carioca station and much sought after because of his beauty. However, his departure took place in a very sad way, according to TV História.

A law student, the famous dropped all his studies to live an adventure in acting. He abandoned a life in Europe and passed a competition to work in the play ‘Família Little Family’ (1962), which won him a revelation award from the Association of Theater Critics.

João Paulo Adour, who was the son of diplomat Jayme Adour Câmara, decided that acting would be a good business and went to study drama in London. When he returned, he was already able to work in other plays in the theater and in soap operas. However, his debut on TV took place in 1969, in ‘Um Gosto Amargo de Festa’, by Record.

Throughout the 1970s, he worked on Globo’s golden soap operas, such as ‘Selva de Pedra’ (1972), ‘O Bem-Amado’ (1973), ‘Gabriela’ (1975) and ‘Dona Xepa’ (1979). ). However, in 1981, he was marked by censorship when he played one of Inácio’s boyfriends, played by Dennis Carvalho, in the telenovela ‘Brilhante’ (1981).

For those who don’t remember, João Paulo Adour abandoned soap operas in 1986 and started taking care of the family business. He admitted in 1994, in an interview with Contigo!, that he spent the next few years traveling and living like a playboy.

The Globo actor died in 2018, at the age of 77, victim of a massive heart attack, in the apartment where he lived, in São Conrado, south of Rio de Janeiro. His nephew, Thomaz Adour, revealed that his uncle died alone, about 10 days before he was found.