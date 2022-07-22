“Go to the chair, torturer, aggressive…”; Marilene Saade reveals that she is being persecuted on the streets

And the developments on the Marilene Saade and Stênio Garcia scandal case it has no end. On Wednesday afternoon (21st), the actor made another appeal on their social networks, asking people to stop attacking mate and leave her alone. visibly worried with the repercussion of the case, stenio he requested:

“You’re misjudging. She’s the person who takes care of me all day, all the time, more than anyone else. She’s almost like a mother to me. So please don’t judge Marilene for a moment you saw. doesn’t mean anything. It represents the care she has given me for 20-odd years. Please leave us alone.”fired the actor.

in the caption, stenio also said that the woman is suffering from the numerous criticisms she has been receiving through social networks. “Leave us alone, you judges or judges on the internet stop with absurd accusations because this is hurting her and me. Please. Editing: If I’m here it’s because Marilene and I are stuck at home due to internet aggression and verbal in the street, we just want to live and we are not able to, stop attacking her because the haters have crossed all limits.”

In an interview with portal TV news, Marilene Saade revealed that the couple has been suffering several verbal aggressions and that the actor has already been called “gaga” by the aggressors, and she has already been threatened under cries of ‘torturer’. “[Dizem que] this witch woman beats her husband, goes to the chair, torturer, aggressive that beats the old man. And they call him the old gaga, this old man who likes to be beaten and stuff.”said Marlene.