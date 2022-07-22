Google announces the launch of the digital wallet in Brazil

Google launched this Wednesday (20) a new application of digital wallet. Available for Android and WearOS, Google Wallet allows you to centralize credit and debit card data, transportation tickets, event tickets and even vaccination vouchers in one place. Also, from within the app, users can now make payments with Google Pay.

The company announced that, in all, the digital wallet has more than 15 partners in Brazil, considering banks, card issuers, brands and others, and the expectation is to expand the list over the next few months. Among the items are proof of vaccination against COVID-19, issued by the Ministry of Health through Datasus, and concert tickets issued by Ingresso.com.

The company also said that it offers detailed privacy and security settings in the app and that data will never be shared without the user’s permission. In case of loss or theft, it is possible to find, lock or erase the device using “Find my device”. Wallet information can only be accessed with a password, pattern design or biometrics.

Android system users with automatic updates enabled will have the app automatically updated on their mobile or smartwatch. The app is also available for download via the Play Store.

With information from Google.