Google Wallet arrives in Brazil with bank cards and vaccinations

The Google Wallet was launched yesterday (20) in Brazil, an application that will bring together credit and debit cards, vaccination vouchers, transportation tickets, event tickets and more in one place. The service is now available for free on Android (on the Play Store) and on WearOS.

The software, which will replace Google Pay (whoever has the app installed will receive an update for the exchange) will allow payments by approximation and is able to work with cards from more than ten financial institutions, such as Bradesco, BTG, Caixa, Digio, Inter, Itaú, Neon, Next, Nubank, XP, C6 Bank, Banco do Brasil, Porto Seguro and Woop Sicredi.

In the case of vaccination cards, it will be possible to register the document issued by the Ministry of Health via Datasus. For tickets, Google has partnered with the website Ingresso.com, where tickets for concerts such as Rock in Rio can be purchased.

safer wallet

Google Wallet also offers loyalty cards, boarding passes for airline travel, and health insurance cards. The application can even interconnect with other systems, such as Gmail, Maps and Calendar.

The novelty, which was re-released in May during I/O 2022, is encrypted and offers detailed privacy and security settings. The proof of vaccination against covid-19 is not shared without the user’s permission, for example.

If the person loses or has their cell phone stolen, it will be possible to find, block or even delete the digital wallet using the “Find my device” system. Accessing the Google Wallet requires access by password, pattern design or biometrics.