government prepares decree to reduce IPI of 4 thousand products

The government is preparing a new decree to reduce the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). The idea is to replace the previous court, questioned in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). According to sources heard by the Estadão/Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, the reduction will be 35% and will affect 4,000 products not manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone. In the region, home appliances, vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, TVs, cell phones, air conditioners and computers, among other products, are manufactured. Cigarettes should also be excluded from the tax reduction.

With the new decree, the Ministry of Economy wants to resolve the legal and political imbroglio that began after the announcement of the first tax cut. In February, the government made a first reduction of 25% in the tax, valid for all products, with the exception of cigarettes. Representatives and politicians linked to the Manaus Free Trade Zone complained that, as products made locally are tax-free, there was a loss of competitiveness by reducing taxation in the rest of the country.

the previous decree

In April, the government increased the cut by another 10 percentage points, leaving out of the additional reduction products also made in the Free Zone. In May, however, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended the second decree, in response to a request from Solidarity. In the action, the party argued that the reduction affects the region’s development and environmental preservation.

The decree signed by President Jair Bolsonaro, published on April 29, expanded the federal tax cut from 25% to 35% with the argument that it was necessary to stimulate the industry at a time of low growth.

Now, the assessment in the Ministry of Economy is that a new text gives greater legal certainty for the cut of the federal tax. The new decree should be published next week.