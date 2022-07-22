Government prepares IPI cut and new budget block; European Central Bank raises interest rates for the first time in 11 years; Brazil Aid of R$ 600 may be permanent

President Jair Bolsonaro remains focused on pleasing the population just over two months before the elections. The new onslaught of the federal government is a decree to reduce the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI).

The Ministry of Economy is considering the possibility of making the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, which is valid until December, a permanent measure. Despite the irony, the head of the portfolio should announce a new block in the 2022 Budget to avoid bursting the spending ceiling.

Us this friday’s highlights22, also check out the announcement by the European Central Bank, which raised interest rates for the first time since 2011. See more information below.

Bolsonaro wants to reduce IPI

The government wants to reduce the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) again, which was cut earlier this year. The measure is seen as a response to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who prohibited the reduction of the tax for items produced in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

At the beginning of 2022, the Executive reduced the tax by 25%, then reduced it again by another 10%. The second decision did not cover products manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

The measure ended the pole’s competitiveness, since IPI zero is its main attraction. Moraes suspended Bolsonaro’s decrees on products manufactured in Manaus, which the government considers legal uncertainty.

The Executive’s plan is to issue a decree to cut the IPI by 35% for almost 4 thousand products made outside Manaus. Items such as televisions, refrigerators, motorcycles and soda syrup are traditionally produced in the region.

Economy assesses third budget block

The Ministry of Economy assesses a new block in the 2022 Budget amid delays in disregarding the spending ceiling. The cut in funds may exceed R$ 5 billion.

The measure should be announced together with the bimonthly bulletin of income and expenses, which will be released today. A press conference with technicians from Paulo Guedes’ team is scheduled for next Monday, the 25th.

The spending ceiling, the country’s main fiscal rule, is once again burst. While the government continues to break records in tax collection, spending also continues to grow.

Last week, the Executive managed to approve the Electoral PEC, which releases more than R$ 40 billion outside the fiscal ceiling. The text, which is also called Kamikaze, puts the country in a state of emergency and presents serious risks to public accounts.

If confirmed, this will be the third lockdown this year. In March, about 1.7 billion in “secret budget” was deleted. Two months later, the cut reached R$ 7 billion, with an impact mainly on ministries.

Aid Brazil of R$ 600 can become permanent

The Economy team is working on the possibility of making the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 a permanent measure. The value of the benefit will be increased by R$ 200 from August, a decision that in principle is valid until December.

Former President Lula, the candidate running for president against Bolsonaro in October, has already defended the position. He is the frontrunner in the race, according to the most recent polls.

This month, the National Congress approved the Electoral PEC, which releases resources for expanding social programs and creating new aid. Most of the amount will be used to increase the amount of the Auxílio Brasil installment.

Despite speculation, no concrete source of funds has been presented to cover the extra expense. According to the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), any permanent increase in expenses must be offset by a cut in expenses or an increase in revenues.

European Central Bank raises interest rate

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced yesterday a 0.5% hike in its basic interest rate. This is the first time the decision has been taken by the euro zone’s monetary authority since 2011.

The move is fueled by fears of an energy crisis and bad prospects for the European economy. Before the change, the European bank’s deposit rate was at -0.5%, having remained negative for the past eight years.

“Today’s anticipation of the exit from negative rates allows the Board to transition to a meeting-by-meeting approach to interest rate decisions,” it said in a note.

The ECB also launched the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), a new tool that will allow the institution to buy bonds when it sees signs of financial fragmentation.

Through June, consumer prices soared by 8.6% year-on-year in the European Union, well above the ECB’s annual target of 2%. The increase in interest rates is an attempt to contain inflation in the region.