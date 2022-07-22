Government should announce BILLIONAIRE blockade of resources this Friday, 22

One new billion dollar lock on resources is being prepared by the federal government. The decision should be announced this Friday, 22nd. The amount to be insured could reach R$ 5 billion, however, the total amount is still being discussed by the Ministry of Economy.

The reason for this decision is related to the recent approvals by the National Congress, which established new expenses for the national budget. In practice, this ended up forcing the Economy folder to review its spreadsheets.

Despite the rise in federal revenue, the government should still have a limit on what it can spend during the year. In this sense, the extraordinary expenses arising from the expansion and creation of benefits end up forcing the blocking of resources.

Sources for spending

The recent decisions of the National Congress, seen in recent weeks, ended up causing the federal government to pursue cuts in the portfolios. Resources from the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT) in the region of R$ 2.5 billion entered the definition of the Legislature.

There was also the overthrow of the presidential veto of the Paulo Gustavo Law. The measure establishes investments of R$ 3.8 billion in the culture sector. Assistants to the economic team, headed by Minister Paulo Guedes, discuss which portfolios will have to hold resources, as well as the total amount to be spent.

It is worth noting that this is the third major blockade of resources made by the current government. There was one in March, at around R$ 1.7 billion, and another in June, at R$ 8.7 billion.