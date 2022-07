President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). | Photo: Isac Nobrega/PR.

A group made up of 1,400 lawyers released a note this Thursday (21) in defense of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the statements he made during a meeting with ambassadors. The group defends in the statement the freedom of expression of the President of the Republic and considers that Bolsonaro has been attacked after the meeting for having expressed his opinion.

On Monday (18), the Chief Executive brought together representatives from several countries to question the security of the Brazilian electoral system. At the meeting, the president also criticized ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The Electoral Court has already commented on the allegations made by the Chief Executive at the meeting and several entities defended the electronic voting system.

“We understand that, on the part of the President of Brazil, there is not, in his opinionated-critical expression, with exposition of factual and documentary issues of public knowledge, now presented to the ambassadors, involving the theme of the electoral process, electronic voting machines and verification with public counting of votes and audit, any material or formal indication that he has committed illegal acts that give rise to the opening of criminal proceedings, or of a political-administrative nature to open the impeachment process, administrative improbity”, says the note.