Guilherme de Padua’s wife threatens to bar Daniella Perez’s biography

The confessed killer of Daniella Perez, Guilherme de Pádua wants to prevent the biography about the actress’s life from reaching bookstores. According to researcher Bernardo Braga Pasqualette, who is finishing the book, the murderer’s current wife, Juliana Lacerda, made threats to prevent the work from being published.

“He will stop this book”, says one of the messages sent by Juliana to the author, through a social network, and published by Folha this Thursday (21/7). “His lawyer will sort it all out. Let’s talk super bad and sue”, completes Guilherme de Pádua’s wife.

“Guilherme has lawyers, and I speak to you with great respect [para ter] be careful with your book”, says another message received by the writer. “You won’t be able to talk about his name. God have mercy because he and I don’t like it at all.”

“I don’t understand the reason for the threats, but I’m not afraid of them either,” says Pasqualette in the interview. “I do my work as a non-fiction author with education, seriousness and, above all, exemption. I will not change”, he concludes.

Pasqualette is preparing the book Daniella Perez: Biography, Crime and Justice, which tells the life of the actress who died at the age of 22 and the backstage of her murder and the trial of the accused: Guilherme de Pádua, and his then companion, Paula Thomaz.

The real story of the murder of actress Daniella Perez, in 1992, is also being told by the series Pact Brutal, just released by HBO Max. The production features testimonies from Gloria Perez, the victim’s mother, and family, friends and colleagues from the cast of Globo’s soap opera De Corpo e Alma.

