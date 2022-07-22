Gustavo Scarpa is the best player of the 1st round of the Brasileirão 2022

Champion of the 1st round of the Brasileirão 2022, Palmeiras has so far the midfielder Gustavo Scarpa as the main name of the team. Present in 17 of the club’s 18 matches, Scarpa scored the winning goal over América-MG, at Independência, by 1-0, on Thursday (21), and even playing only 45 minutes, in the second half, he was the highlight of Abel Ferreira’s team.

In that 1st turn, Scarpa managed to ‘carry’ the creative midfield of Palmeiras in the absence of Raphael Veiga, who was until then the great name of the team. In 17 games, Gustavo Scarpa scored 4 goals and gave 5 assists, being the second with the most goal passes, behind Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, who gave 6 so far.

In SofaScore statistics, Scarpa appears as the best player in Serie A until this 18th round with 7.58 points, ahead of Arrascaeta (7.53), Vina, do Ceará (7.43), Marcos Rocha (7.4 )) and Gustavo Gómez (7.32). In terms of goal participation, the Palmeiras midfielder is 3rd, with 9, behind Cano, from Fluminense (12), and Calleri, from São Paulo (10).

A man with set pieces for Palmeiras, Scarpa is the 2nd player in the championship with the most submissions per game. There are, on average, 3.4 attempts, against 3.6 for Hulk, from Atlético-MG. Scarpa finishes more until Cano, the top scorer of the Brasileirão (3.2 per game). In the decisive passes per game, Scarpa leads the ranking with an average of 3.6 per game, ahead of Vina (3.3) and Arrascaeta (2.6).

In excellent form, Scarpa also leads the ESPN Silver Ball award as the best player in the Brasileirão. At 28 years old, the player has everything to leave Palmeiras at the end of the year in style. Already agreed with Nottingham Forest, from England, for 2023, Scarpa will certainly be missed by Abel Ferreira’s team.

