Gusttavo Lima is denounced by the Public Ministry | Celebrity Gossip

Reproduction / Instagram Gusttavo Lima was denounced by advertising pieces

Singer Gusttavo Lima was targeted by Conar (Advertising Self-Regulatory Council) which recommended the suspension of two advertising pieces for the “Vermelhão” drink, launched by the sertanejo in April this year. The complaints were sent by the Federal Public Ministry of Bahia and the Brazilian Beverage Association (Abrabe). Both judged last week.

According to the agency, these two processes are supported by Annex A of the Brazilian Advertising Self-Regulation Code, which deals with advertisements for high-content alcoholic beverages, which the recommendations were contradicted in the campaign.

“Call the vermilion, baby”, starring Gusttavo Lima. One of them, according to Conar, is that it did not have the minimum age notice for drinking on social networks, in addition to allegedly encouraging excessive alcohol consumption, such as the appearance of the singer using the drink. Another complaint raised in the complaint was the absence of sentences with the recommendation for prudent consumption.

In the process, Abrabe also cites the Lima bus enveloped with appeals that can be considered advertising for the drink. Despite having already been judged, the action is still in the appeal phase. The singer and the manufacturer have about 20 days to manifest and appeal the decision.

To Conar, the defenses of the manufacturer Better Drinks and the singer Gusttavo Lima stated that they recognize the problems pointed out by the council and informed the entity that they have already altered or removed the ads that violate the recommendations of the code.