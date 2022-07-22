Gusttavo Lima is the target of a new investigation

Gusttavo Lima has been cited in a new investigation into his career. The sertanejo was the target of complaints made by the Federal Public Ministry of Bahia and the Brazilian Drinks Association (Abrabe) due to irregular advertising aired in April this year., as reported in O Globo. In the campaign, in addition to not having a notice of minimum age for consumption, there is also a stimulus for excessive alcohol intake, at the moment when Gusttavo appears drinking the product, without showing a recommendation for prudent consumption.

These irregularities were confirmed by Conar (Advertising Self-Regulation Council), supported by the Brazilian Advertising Self-Regulation Code, which analyzes advertisements for high-content alcoholic beverages. Both complaints against the campaign “Chama o vermelhão, bebe”, carried out by the sertanejo, were judged last week, but there is still an appeal, with a period of 20 days for the artist and the manufacturer to express their opinion on the decision.

Another observation by Abrabe is about Gusttavo Lima’s bus, which was also allegedly used for the campaign, as the association considered that the advertisement on the vehicle would appeal to the drink. For O Globo, the defenses of the manufacturer of the Vermelhão drink, Better Drinks, and Gusttavo Lima recognize the irregularities cited by the council and warn that they have already altered or withdrawn the aforementioned campaign from the air. This year has not been easy for Gusttavo Lima, the singer has been investigated by other complaints.

Gusttavo Lima and the controversies with high-cache shows

In recent months, Gusttavo Lima has been investigated for other issues. The Public Ministry investigates several events in which municipal governments transferred amounts considered high for the artist’s shows, with payments of R$ 1.2 million. In addition, employees and former employees of the sertanejo, such as musicians, technicians and producers, complain about low salaries and, some of them, even filed labor lawsuits against the singer.

A former employee from Lima told G1 that he received R$600 reais per show, while the sertanejo pocketed R$280,000 for each performance. Two other former employees of Gusttavo accused the singer of paying a salary in full, but declaring a lower amount in the paychecks, causing the sertanejo to pay less taxes and labor rights.

In that action, according to G1, Gusttavo was ordered to pay the difference to former employees, in addition to indemnifying the State. A representative of the Order of Musicians of Brazil reported that he received complaints from employees of the sertanejo, who had their salaries reduced to R$8 thousand. At the time of the complaint, the artist received up to R$300,000 for performances, 30 of which each month.

The Public Ministry continues with the investigation of Gusttavo Lima, who is involved in several controversies about the high values ​​of fees for concerts in at least four states.