Guta encourages Maria Bruaca to sue Tenório in Pantanal

Decades of suffering alongside tenorio (Murilo Benício) left Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) tired, confused and bitter in wetlandbut gutta (Julia Dalavia) is going to make a decision that could make all the difference in the future. Determined to help her mother, the young woman manages to convince her to sue Tenório and seek justice for moral damages, injury, domestic violence and other crimes provided for by law.

The main strategy is to guarantee a financial agreement beneficial to Bruaca and support to prevent Tenório from promoting a tragic reckoning and going unpunished again. This is already the villain’s next plan, who calls a hitman and hires his services, demanding that he end the lives of Maria Bruaca and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

Maria Bruaca faces death up close and is instigated to seek justice in the nine o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

The war between husband and wife begins the exact moment Bruaca takes out a gun and points it in Tenório’s direction, pulling the trigger to kill. Luckily for the squatter, no projectile or shrapnel hits him, but unfortunately for Bruaca, she becomes a fugitive from a maddened man.

With a thirst for revenge, Tenório invests heavily in a professional capable of carrying out the murder without great fanfare, but a series of events makes the process difficult, creating an escape area for Maria Bruaca to listen to Guta’s advice and reflect on a strategic future in the soap opera. wetland.