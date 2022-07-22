Hamilton chooses Alonso as toughest rival in F1 career | formula 1

The French GP will be a special one for Lewis Hamilton, who will race this weekend for the 300th race of his F1 career. And when looking back on his passage through the category, the seven-time Mercedes champion chose two-time champion Fernando Alonso, his colleague on his debut for McLaren in 2007, as the toughest rival he has ever faced.

– It’s hard to say who was your strongest rival, because every time you’re up against someone, you’re at a different point in your life. But I would say that, in pure rhythm, it’s Fernando (Alonso). We had some good battles. I wish we could have more, so I hope he continues to race and we have more in the future.”

Alonso was the first of six teammates Hamilton has ever had (Heikki Kovalainen, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas and now George Russell).

The duo raced for the same team for just one season; the current two-time Spanish champion and newcomer to the British team, was challenged by the British prodigy, who arrived at just 22 years old in F1.

But the clash of generations grew stronger and the friction between the two began to grow more and more. There was no lack of controversy on and off the track, as in the Hungarian GP; in the classification, the Spaniard deliberately delayed his colleague and was punished.

In the end, the pair would finish 2007 tied on 109 points and four wins for each side. However, the title went to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

– I remember the task of being by Fernando’s side at 22 years old. I was so young and of course I was good in terms of skill, but it’s still a lot of pressure to face a great driver like Fernando.

With 345 GPs under his belt, Alonso is the most experienced driver in F1 in activity. And in addition to congratulating his rival on the milestone, the Spaniard did not spare praise:

– I don’t think he’s changed much, to be honest. He already had talent in 2007 and today he still has talent, but now with experience. He’s been a tremendous rider, a legend of our sport, so it’s always been a pleasure to share all that time with him. At that time probably nobody thought that someone would be able to win seven titles like Michael (Schumacher). The journey has been incredible. The team that everyone has built at Mercedes over these years has been outstanding. Congratulations on the GP 300.

After 2007, Alonso returned to Renault (now Alpine), from there to Ferrari and McLaren. He left F1 in 2018, competing in races such as the Indianapolis 500, the Dakar Rally, the 24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans – winning both; the Spaniard returned to F1 in 2021, with the French team.

With Kovalainen and Bottas, Hamilton had a more stable relationship. After Alonso, though, he won and was beaten by Button and Rosberg. Today, the seven-time champion is teamed up with young Russell, who debuted in F1 in 2019 and will be making his first year for Mercedes in 2022.