Healthy and connected: Xiaomi launches smart Air Fryer with Google Assistant support in Brazil

It is no longer news to anyone that Xiaomi has a line of connected home products. The most recent launch was a smart air purifier and today it is introducing its new Air Fryer with Google Assistant support in Brazil, promising to make your meals easier with healthier preparations without the use of oil.

Xiaomi’s new oil-free fryer arrives in Brazil with support for temperatures between 40º C and 200º C with dual 360º high-speed ventilation allowing you to defrost, fry food, dehydrate fruits, cook vegetables and even make yogurt at home with 1500W of power in the basket with a capacity of 3.5 liters. Another convenience offered by the model is support for Google Assistant with cellular connection via 2.4GHz WiFi, giving access to more than 100 recipes made specifically for this model, which automatically adjusts to the chosen recipe, simply by putting the food inside. her.

The Air Fryer even supports timed cooking mode for up to 24 hours so you can find everything ready for dinner when you get home. In addition, the fryer has a cooking pause when opening its drawer, allowing you to see if the food is already at the desired point. To continue the operation, simply reinsert the basket.

And there is no need to be an expert in the kitchen to use Xiaomi’s smart Air Fryer, as the entire process is guided by the OLED screen in the front area, which indicates the amount of food to be placed inside the basket, which has 7 non-stick layers. wear resistant.

price and availability

At the moment, Xiaomi’s Intelligent Air Fryer is only officially available in Brazil in the 220V version on the Xiaomi website. The price is R$ 1,699.00.

