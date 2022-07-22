Heat in Europe exceeds projections for 2050, warns scientists – 21/07/2022

This is part of the online version of this Thursday’s edition (21) of the Climate Crisis newsletter. The full version, for subscribers only, brings an analysis of a populist measure disguised as environmentalism that banned pesticides and industrialized fertilizers in Sri Lanka overnight. The move exacerbated the food crisis and was central to the government’s downfall. To subscribe to the newsletter, click here.

********

Climate scientists are under intense questioning over the magnitude of the heat wave in the Northern Hemisphere that cascaded several high temperature records: China (44.2°C), the United Kingdom (40.3°C), the Netherlands (39, 5°C), Portugal (47°C), France (45.9°C), Tunisia (48°C), Iran (52°C), among others.

Unprecedented spontaneous fires in the metropolitan region of London led to the evacuation of homes, while Spain, Morocco and France had one of the most violent fire seasons in decades. In May and June, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh had already experienced the longest, most intense and earliest heat wave in the region, a phenomenon that has been made 30 times more likely by climate change.

Scientists have long said that global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions would make heat waves more likely, frequent and severe. What surprises even the researchers is that many of these records were predicted to occur many years from now.

In the case of the United Kingdom, the national meteorological service, the Met Office, did a simulation in 2020 of what the weather forecast would look like in 2050 if emissions were not cut quickly. THE image went viral when the same temperatures were recorded on Monday (18), nearly three decades earlier.

“Well, I didn’t expect to see this in my career, but the UK has just passed the 40°C mark,” stated Stephen Belcher, professor of meteorology and chief of science and technology at the Met Office.

If what is predicted for the middle of the century occurs now, what to expect in the near future? The Climate Crisis column spoke with Professor Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London and co-leader of the World Weather Attribution. Amid an unbroken string of interviews since last week, Otto explains that temperatures above 30°C were once rare in the UK and are now commonplace, and that the same could happen with 40°C summers if emissions do not fall quickly.

Cynthia Leone: A montage comparing a simulated weather forecast for 2050 by the Met Office and the temperatures the UK now records has gone viral. How is such a huge gap possible between what meteorologists feared for the future and what is happening long before then? Have climate scientists been conservative?

Friederike Otto: It is generally not correct to say that climate scientists have been conservative about extreme events – climate scientists have warned that heat waves like these would arrive if emissions were not stopped. And it’s important to remember that what we’re seeing this week is still unusual. While it is now normal for British summers to exceed 30°C, which used to be unusual, this week’s heat is still exceptional in today’s climate: it may have a 1% chance, or less, of happening each year. But as greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, this will become more and more common.

But in some respects, climate modeling still doesn’t work very well in projecting extremes at the local level. In Europe, the heat has generally been worse than climate models have projected. In other parts of the world, it has been the opposite. There are still local factors that we don’t fully understand.

Friederike Otto, climate scientist at Imperial College London and co-leader of the World Weather Attribution

CL: Is it true that the influence of the La Niña phenomenon is contributing to make the summer a little less hot than it would have been without its interference? Would it be more or less hot now if the influence was El Niño?

On a global level, “La Niña” years are generally cooler and “El Niño” years are warmer, but this is not true everywhere. In fact, summers in Western Europe can generally be a little warmer during the La Niña influence, which could be a contributing factor to this heat wave, but this is a minimal – if any – effect. These phenomena have very little influence on the European climate. However, there hasn’t been a strong El Niño for several years and the next one could lead to an exceptionally warm year around the world.

CL: Is it possible to say that this is the coldest summer of the next few years in Europe?

Not. This is still an exceptional summer, even in a world that has been warmed by greenhouse gas emissions. It is quite likely that the next summers will not be as hot as this year. And the story could end there if emissions are quickly brought to a halt, with 2022 remaining an exceptionally hot summer. But if climate pollution continues, temperatures like these will indeed become commonplace, and we will see higher and higher extremes.

And what else do you need to know

TALKING SERIOUS

“People in Africa, Southeast Asia and Central and South America are fifteen times more likely to die from extreme weather events. This great injustice cannot continue. Let’s ensure universal coverage of early warning systems for the next five years , as a start. And let’s demonstrate that we can double adaptation funding to $40 billion a year and scale up mitigation funding as well. Let’s get serious about funding that developing countries need. At the very least, stop diverting from pledge of $100 billion a year. Clarify deadlines and timelines and deliver on your delivery.”

Excerpt from the speech by António Guterres, UN Secretary General, at the opening of the Petersberg Dialogues, on Monday (18). The event is a traditional stage of alignment between countries in preparation for the Climate Summit (COP). This year’s edition, COP27, will be held in Egypt, in November, and could mark a rift between the global North and South.

YOU KNOW?

“Open your hearts”, he asked Elizabeth Wattuti to global leaders during the opening ceremony of COP26 in Glasgow. Aged 26 and a graduate in Environmental Science, she is one of Kenya’s leading climate activists, recognized as one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Wathuti heads a coalition for the protection of urban green spaces at the Wangari Maathai Foundation and founded, in 2016, the Green Generation Initiative (GGI), which promotes small-scale agroforestry in schools, reforestation efforts, and environmental education and consultancy actions for communities. .

COST IN FORESTS

The environmental policy of the last three years has cost the equivalent of an entire state of Rio de Janeiro in lost forests – 42,000 km2. The information is from the MapBiomas report released on Monday (18), which reveals that more than 16 thousand km2 of forests of this total were decimated in the last year alone. This represents an increase of 20% compared to 2020, with the Amazon concentrating 59% of the destroyed vegetation, followed by Cerrado (30%) and Caatinga (7%). Agribusiness was responsible for 97% of deforestation in Brazil in 2021, and in 77% of cases it is possible to identify the farm involved.

UNINTENTIONALLY

IBAMA changed the rule for the application of environmental fines to make it difficult to punish violators. Since Thursday (14), inspectors need to prove that there was an intention to cause environmental damage. The measure removes the objective character of law enforcement, allowing all types of interpretation of the offender’s action. Ibama is presided over by Eduardo Bim, the psychopath, as he defined himself to explain why he doesn’t care about the repercussion of his actions at the head of the body.