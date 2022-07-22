Heitor Martins is kidnapped and spends 5 days in captivity

Comedian Heitor Martins, 52, known for playing Pit Bitoca on “Zorra Total” (TV Globo), was kidnapped on Saturday in São José dos Campos (SP) and released yesterday from captivity. The actor stated, on his social networks, that he spent five days in false imprisonment and that the suspects in the crime burned his car and robbed his house.

“Something happened to me this weekend. I was kidnapped, I was in captivity for five days, they even burned my car, robbed my house, but thank God, I’m fine, I’m alive and stronger now, with all your affection So, everything is fine, thank God. I’m alive, everything went well. It was the material, but life is worth much more than all these things”, said Martins.

According to information in the incident report, obtained by splash through the press office of the São Paulo Public Security Department, Martins went to the city for an appointment through a relationship app, but was surprised at the scene by four unidentified men.

In testimony, Martins says he was kidnapped and taken into captivity, where he was forced to pass his bank card passwords and deliver the keys to his house, located in Taubaté. Later, the suspects tried to break into it. The comedian’s car was burned and found a few meters from the captivity.

The actor underwent examinations at the IML (Forensic Medical Institute) and IC (Criminalistics Institute). The case was registered at the São José dos Campos Sectional Police Station.

Actor denies falling for ‘Tinder scam’

Although the description of the occurrence is similar to the crime popularly called “Tinder coup”, in which the person is kidnapped or robbed by criminals when he goes to meet someone he met on the app, Heitor Martins denies that this was the case.

“There was nothing special. There was no Tinder scam. They are creating things in their heads. I went to São José dos Campos to meet a girl from Tinder. Then I was caught there and I didn’t even end up meeting the girl. […] I went to meet a girl on Tinder, but it’s not a scam, ‘I fell for the scam’. I don’t know either. I’ve met several people on Tinder, I’m friends with them to this day. It’s a regular tool. Could there be bad people there? Of course. But I can’t tell you. I was caught before, I was in false imprisonment. […] I was released yesterday and so far I haven’t been able to sleep.”