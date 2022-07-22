Heitor Martins, Pit Bitoca from ‘Zorra Total’, is a kidnapping victim: ‘Five days in captivity’ | celebrities



Heitor Martins is kidnapped in the interior of São Paulo

Published 07/22/2022

Rio – Famous for the character Pit Bitoca, from ‘Zorra Total’, Heitor Martins was kidnapped this weekend, in the interior of São Paulo. The comedian gave details of the moments of tension that he lived through Instagram Stories, this Thursday. He reported that he spent five days in captivity, had his car burned and his house robbed.

“Something happened to me this weekend. I was kidnapped, I was in captivity for five days, they even burned my car, robbed my house, but thank God, I’m fine, I’m alive and stronger now, with all your affection. So, everything is fine, thank God. I’m alive, everything went well. It was the material, but life is worth much more than all these things”, said Martins.

In a sequence of videos, Hector also denied that he had fallen for a coup. “There was nothing big. There was no Tinder scam. They’re creating things in their heads. I went to São José dos Campos to meet a girl from Tinder. Then I was caught there and I didn’t even end up meeting the girl. That was it. […] I went to meet a girl on Tinder, but it’s not a scam, ‘I fell for the scam’. I don’t know either. I’ve met several people on Tinder, I’m friends with them to this day. It’s a regular tool. Could there be bad people there? Of course. But I can’t tell you. I was caught before, I was in false imprisonment. […] I was released yesterday (Wednesday) and so far I haven’t been able to sleep,” he said.