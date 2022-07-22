Holder in Palmeiras victory, Vanderlan admits playing in sacrifice: ‘I know what it’s like to wear this shirt’

Palmeiras won another important victory in the Brasileirão by beating América-MG 1-0 at Independência. The three points were won with some absences, such as Piquerez, who was replaced by young Vanderlan. The boy made a good game and even ended up playing in the sacrifice in the last minutes of the game.

In an interview for Premiere on the outing, the left-back spoke of the importance of winning away from home for the course of the competition, and the consequent maintenance of the lead. In addition, he admitted that he had physical difficulties in the final stretch of the duel, but the weight of the shirt requires him to put up with it all in the 90 minutes.

– This game was extremely important. Winning here at Independência is not easy. We managed to keep the lead – reported Vanderlan before completing:

– I ended the game in sacrifice, but I know what it’s like to wear the Palmeiras shirt. This shirt is very heavy. The crowd expects race and a lot of will from us, so I believe I represented well.

Piquerez was treated for muscle pain in São Paulo and did not even travel to Belo Horizonte. His participation next Sunday is still in doubt. With Jorge still out of action due to a knee injury, Vanderlan can win another chance against Internacional, in a game at Allianz Parque, at 4pm.