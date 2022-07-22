How Darwin is using data to offer ‘tailor made’ insurance

Darwin has just raised US$ 8 million (R$ 43 million at today’s exchange rate) in a round that will support the founders’ vision of ‘disrupting’ auto insurance — a market dominated by Porto Seguro and which, until now, it seemed immune to new entrants.

The round, which is being called a pre-series Awas led by corporate venture capital of the BV bank, which placed US$ 5 million of the total.

The capitalization funds Darwin’s two-year business plan, allowing the company to execute “with a calm and very strong head of risk management,” co-founder Carlos Barros told the Brazil Journal.

The round comes at a time when Darwin is getting ready to put its insurance on the street after more than a year developing the product and distribution channels.

Last week, the startup obtained a license from Susep to operate within the so-called ‘regulatory sandbox’, a three-year experimental license that requires a lower minimum capital but imposes limitations on the operation. (As early as next year, the startup plans to apply for a permanent license.)

Darwin wants to differentiate itself from big insurers like Porto with a pricing model that uses data on the quality of drivers’ driving to price insurance — rewarding those who drive with caution and in safer regions and raising the price for the bad. driver.

Darwin collects this data through its app, which runs in the background on the customer’s cell phone and captures data such as acceleration in curves, braking, where the driver is driving and whether he uses his cell phone a lot while in traffic. .

“It doesn’t make sense for a person who drives 4x a month to pay the same as a person who drives every day. But that’s what happens today,” said Firmino Freitas, the other founder. “We will price insurance by the risk that each driver generates.”

According to him, this will generate a stimulus for drivers to drive better, in addition to working as an initial filter, since the model will end up attracting more good drivers.

For the flexibility to dynamically adjust the amount, Darwin will bill the insurance monthly — adjusting the amount each month depending on how the customer drove the previous month.

Darwin’s model is similar to Justos, another (ultra) capitalized startup that is trying to ‘disrupt’ auto insurance with more dynamic pricing.

But unlike the competitor, Darwin chose to get an insurance license rather than operating in the MGA model. (managing general agent)in which an established insurer lends its balance sheet and assumes the risks — leaving the startup solely responsible for pricing and selling the insurance.

“To have a good product we have to master all the phases, from underwriting and pricing to the claim,” said Carlos. “It’s the hardest and most expensive way, but it’s the best.”

The entry of BV into the cap table will help with the distribution of Darwin’s insurance. The bank has one of the five largest insurance brokers in Brazil with more than R$1 billion in premiums written. In addition, BV has a relevant car financing operation, which has obvious synergies with Darwin’s business.

“It makes perfect sense for us to exploit this base of ours to sell Darwin insurance,” said Daniel Monteiro, BV’s director of insurance. “But we are going to start offering in our digital environment to the most digitized customers who still don’t have insurance, which is where we see more fit.”

According to him, BV has more than 1 million customers who fit this profile.

Today’s round also included investors who were already on the ground, such as Invisto Capital and the Heilberg brothers of HIX Capital. Álvaro Augusto “Guti” Vidigal, the founder of the Singulare brokerage, also participated.

Pedro Arbex