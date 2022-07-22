How Luan lost prestige to the point of giving up shirt number 7

Hired for R$ 29 million, in December 2019, Luan became a disappointment at Corinthians. He plays less and less, has not entered the field for even a minute since the arrival of Vítor Pereira and lost prestige to the point of giving up the idolized number 7 alvinegra to a reinforcement that promises to be more productive: Yuri Alberto, debutant in the victory over Coritiba last night (20).

Luan arrived as a hope of goals. He was no longer the incensed “King of America” ​​who had been the highlight of Grêmio in 2017, in the Libertadores conquest, but he created expectations for the talent he had once shown. The debut encouraged the Corinthians: two goals against New York City (USA) in the Florida Cup, one of them in a beautiful free kick that excited even Marcelinho Carioca, the number 7 par excellence in Corinthians history.

“To arrive like this, putting the curve in the free-kick goal? The King of America is back. He has talent, he’s intelligent and, above all, he’s Corinthians.”

Marcelinho Carioca, excited after Luan’s debut in 2020

To the disappointment of Corinthians fans, time did not prove Marcelinho right. Luan also scored in his official debut for Alvinegro — against Botafogo-SP, for Paulistão — and was the team’s vice-top scorer in that 2020 season (seven goals in 55 games), but gradually lost gas and prestige. In 2021, there were four goals in 33 matches; and this year only three appearances on the field, totaling 89 minutes and without any goals.

Luan is experiencing the worst moment of his time at Corinthians. He hasn’t played since February 19, when he started against Botafogo-SP in the Paulistão group stage, still under the command of then interim Fernando Lázaro. In the five months since then, the forward has been an option on the bench in four matches, but has never made it.

There are already 25 games without even being listed. The last time was on April 20, against Portuguesa-RJ, in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. In these three months without playing, Luan had three medical problems reported by Corinthians: on the first two occasions, he missed games due to hip pain; and in the most recent one, the club did not give details about the medical problem.

Last month, when asked about Luan at a press conference, coach Vítor Pereira revealed that he had cut the striker out of some games due to last-minute medical problems.

“Luan has been at least three times to be cast [no caso, relacionado] and at the last moment went to the medical department. It’s not my responsibility. He was supposed to come, but in the last training he complained of a problem and went to the medical department. This has already happened three times,” Vítor Pereira said on June 5.

Since then, Luan has been unavailable again due to a medical problem and has fallen even further into the fans’ opinion. He was absent from the open training held at the Arena and this week he had to give up the number 7 shirt to Yuri Alberto, a striker who is now trying to recover all the symbolism that the number has at Corinthians.

Luan’s new number is a mystery at Corinthians. The striker, who earns around R$800,000 a month, runs the risk of being excluded from the Libertadores list, which in practice would mean no longer being in the plans of Vítor Pereira’s coaching staff.