How the former Love Story nightclub raised BRL 1 million from investors

Love Cabaret, formerly Love Story, and Favela Brasil Express are cases of companies that raised almost R$1 million through crowdfunding

The logic of this type of financing is similar to that of the capital market, with the offer of “shares” that represent a percentage of the business’ participation

Companies eligible to participate in this type of funding must have gross revenue of up to BRL 40 million

The possibility of raising funds through investors is not restricted to Brazilian companies listed on the stock exchange. Small companies can also obtain financing in a similar way through “crowdfunding”, a regulatory device of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) that allows public offerings for small companies through digital platforms focused on participatory investments.

Through this modality, some businesses managed to raise up to R$ 1 million by trading their “shares” in this alternative market. This was the case with Love Cabaret (formerly love storya traditional nightclub in downtown São Paulo) that at the end of June managed to sell 100 shares in less than an hour, worth R$10,000 each, to 62 investors.

Of the total funds, 70% will be allocated to works and renovations that will transform the space into Love Cabaret. The idea is to transform the nightclub into a “platform of desires” and sexual education with the presence of erotic shows. The remainder will be used for other expenses, such as marketing the new venture.

Favela Brasil Xpress followed the same path. After holding its “IPO” (Public Offering of Shares) earlier this year, the startup that operates in delivery logistics operations inside the favelas in the city of São Paulo raised BRL 899,000 by trading its “shares” at BRL 10.

“The investor profile ranges from people with lower financial conditions, with initial investments of R$10 reais, to more experienced investors”, comments Gilson Pereira, CEO of Favela Brasil Xpress about its investor base. “The difference lies precisely in the type of investor, who range from favela residents to middle class residents,” he adds.

With the funds raised, the startup intends to expand its operations to other Brazilian cities and even to Latin America.

The two negotiations took place on the DIVI.Hub platform, which has the CVM’s permission to carry out these public offerings under the SCP (Participation Account Partnership). The operations that take place in this alternative environment are similar to those in the traditional market. The company carries out a kind of IPO by dividing a percentage of its business into shares to be traded on the platform.

Those interested in participating in the enterprise buy these shares and are entitled to a percentage of the company’s remuneration. In the case of DIVI.Hub, the prices of each “paper” are established by the companies and may have a minimum value of R$ 10.

According to Ricardo Wendel, CEO of the platform, the remuneration of shareholders takes place from the sharing of 5% of the company’s gross revenue each quarter. “The percentage is deposited in an account on the platform and DIVI.Hub distributes it to the portfolios of investors who bought the company’s shares in a proportional and automatic way”, explains Wendel.

In addition, investors also have the opportunity to analyze the operating results of companies from reports made available within the platform. In case of doubts, there is a forum for possible clarifications.

According to the CVM rule, companies interested in participating in this type of crowdfunding must have gross revenue of up to R$40 million in the last fiscal year. If the enterprise is part of a financial group, the criterion is R$ 80 million. The maximum funding allowed is R$ 15 million.

