How to differentiate covid from the common flu, despite increasingly similar symptoms

Far from what many may think these days, the fact that the symptoms of covid make it almost impossible to distinguish this disease from others caused by respiratory viruses such as the flu does not mean that we should stop worrying or protecting the most vulnerable.

Experts warn that infection rates remain very high among the population and that, although vaccines prevent the development of a serious picture of covid among those immunized, the most vulnerable people, such as those over 65 or immunosuppressed, remain at risk.

How to distinguish covid from flu?

Sore throat, headache, runny nose, stuffy nose and cough are some of the main symptoms that can indicate a frame of covid-19.

So how do you know if what you are suffering from is the flu or covid? It’s not possible. The only way to find out is to take a test. Although, according to experts, if you are currently suffering from any of these symptoms, you are more likely to have the coronavirus.

