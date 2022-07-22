Husband denounces death of teacher at health clinic to police

Professor Graciela Ribeiro da Silva, 38 years old, who worked in the municipal network of Campo Grande died after feeling sick and seeking medical attention at a health center, this Wednesday, July 20th. Civil Police are investigating the case, which was reported by the victim’s husband. She would be in a beauty salon and claimed to be having an anxiety attack.
As stated in the police report registered by the 31-year-old husband, he arrived at the UBSF (Basic Family Health Unit) of Arnaldo Estevão Figueiredo at the moment when his wife was receiving a drug – in two ampoules – which was being applied along with the serum .
He even asked the health professional what the name of the drug was, but he got no answer. According to the complaint, approximately two minutes after that situation, Graciela began to have convulsions.
The husband called for help, but no one interfered and Graciela ended up unconscious. At that moment, he was removed from the enclosure and shortly after received the news that she had died.
The police registered the case as a death to be clarified at Depac (Community Emergency Care Police Station) Cepol and are investigating. Semed (Municipal Secretary of Education) issued a note of condolence for the death of Graciela, who worked at Emei’s (Municipal Schools of Early Childhood Education) Vó Fina and Clebe Brazil Ferreira.
The Midiamax website asked Sesau (Municipal Health Department) for clarification about the death, via email, and was informed that the folder will open an inquiry to investigate the case. The victim was medicated with dipyrone and would have arrived with an alleged anxiety crisis.
Leave your comment
Read too
Divers find body of 25-year-old boy who disappeared in lagoon
PRESIDENT’S LIES
Fachin gives Bolsonaro 5 days to speak out about the attack on the polls
PROTEST
Family demands answers about baby’s death at health center
AID
Government asks city halls to register taxi drivers to pay benefit
NEW HORIZON
Driver loses control and vehicle crashes into cliff
SAO PAULO
Anitta is doing well after surgery, but is not expected to be discharged
ATTACKS ON TSE
After 3 days of silence, Aras posts video and defends electoral system
ENVIRONMENT
Rural owner is fined BRL 140,000 for damaging protected area
INDIGENOUS ISSUE
Funai president is called a militiaman and leaves event in Madrid
REGION
25-year-old man disappears while diving in pond
Most Read
LOSS
Sniffer dog that removed more than 14t of drugs from circulation dies in Dourados
FEMINICIDE
Man stabs ex-partner and her son to death
ONLY IN MS
‘Slack’ ocelot found on a child’s bed in the city of MS; watch video
REGION