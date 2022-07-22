Husband denounces death of teacher at health clinic to police

Professor Graciela Ribeiro da Silva, 38 years old, who worked in the municipal network of Campo Grande died after feeling sick and seeking medical attention at a health center, this Wednesday, July 20th. Civil Police are investigating the case, which was reported by the victim’s husband. She would be in a beauty salon and claimed to be having an anxiety attack.





As stated in the police report registered by the 31-year-old husband, he arrived at the UBSF (Basic Family Health Unit) of Arnaldo Estevão Figueiredo at the moment when his wife was receiving a drug – in two ampoules – which was being applied along with the serum .





He even asked the health professional what the name of the drug was, but he got no answer. According to the complaint, approximately two minutes after that situation, Graciela began to have convulsions.





The husband called for help, but no one interfered and Graciela ended up unconscious. At that moment, he was removed from the enclosure and shortly after received the news that she had died.





The police registered the case as a death to be clarified at Depac (Community Emergency Care Police Station) Cepol and are investigating. Semed (Municipal Secretary of Education) issued a note of condolence for the death of Graciela, who worked at Emei’s (Municipal Schools of Early Childhood Education) Vó Fina and Clebe Brazil Ferreira.





The Midiamax website asked Sesau (Municipal Health Department) for clarification about the death, via email, and was informed that the folder will open an inquiry to investigate the case. The victim was medicated with dipyrone and would have arrived with an alleged anxiety crisis.













