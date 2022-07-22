‘I can’t wait for it to arrive’, says Erik Ten Hag of Cristiano Ronaldo at United | english football

Manchester United have already carried out three tests in their pre-season and are about to finish their tour of Australia, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains open. Amid rumors that he wants to leave the club, the ace did not travel with the team to Australia due to personal problems and was once again the subject of an interview with coach Erik Ten Hag – who said he was not exactly worried about his absence in the preparation for 2022/23.

– Of course (who cares). But worrying might not be the right word. I focus on the players who are here, they are doing very well, in good shape. I prefer to focus and develop that. I can’t wait for him to arrive, and then we’ll integrate him,” Ten Hag said.

CR7 should have re-introduced himself to Manchester United earlier this month, after enjoying the holidays with his family. However, he did not appear in CT on the date, and the club stated that the player asked to postpone his return due to personal problems. The same reason also prevented the ace from traveling to Australia for the tour with the cast.

This scenario of mystery and uncertainty was enhanced by information from different vehicles in the European press, which ensure that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave United to seek a team that is in the Champions League. His name was linked to several European giants, such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and even Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. However, neither team would have proved to be a viable option.

The ace remains silent, while Erik Ten Hag has been asked about the Portuguese star in every press conference in the pre-season. The Dutchman maintains the speech that CR7 will return to United at some point, and that he has his services for the 2022/23 season.

Following Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa, Manchester United will leave Australia, where they spent most of their pre-season touring. The club will still carry out two more tests before the official games, against Atlético de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano – the Premier League debut is on August 7, against Rayo Vallecano.