In The favorite, Donatela (Claudia Raia) you will know the worst days of your life. That’s because the dondoca will be accused of having killed Salvatore (Walmor Chagas) and she will be in disbelief when she finds out how many years she will have to spend locked up in a prison. To make matters worse, she will not have the right to appeal in freedom.

On the big day, the judge will read the sentence: “The jury recognizes the criminal responsibility of the pronounced Donatela Fontini for the death of the victim Dante Salvatore, for the crime of qualified murder (…) sentenced to 30 years imprisonment. The sentence should initially be served in a closed regime in a state prison.will say the authority.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

“In view of the clumsy character committed by the defendant, combined with her high economic capacity that can contribute to her escape, I deny you the right to appeal freely.”, will complete the judge, leaving Donatela in shock. She will be paralyzed with no reaction.

See also: Lara loses control after discovery, slaps Flora and is restrained by Cassiano

At the end, Flora (Patricia Pillar) – the real culprit – will mock Donatela: “Justice is delayed, but it does not fail!”, will say. Donatela, dejected, will look with hatred at her rival: “This story is not over yet”she will complete, leaving handcuffed by the police.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.