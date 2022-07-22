‘I don’t want to say the election is over’, says Trump in video – 07/22/2022 – World

Unpublished video shown during a public hearing of the US House committee investigating the Capitol invasion shows that former President Donald Trump did not want to admit defeat to Joe Biden a day after the episode of violence in Washington.

“I don’t want to say the election is over,” Trump said in a video recorded on January 7 of last year and first shown on Thursday (21). “I just want to say ‘Congress has certified the result’ without saying the election is over, okay?”

“For those who broke the law, you will pay. You don’t represent our movement, you don’t represent our country. And if you broke the law… I can’t say that. I already said ‘you will pay,'” he said. the reluctant Republican to members of his team in another part of the video.

Protesters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, minutes after former President Donald Trump, during a rally in Washington, urged activists to go to the House of Representatives. The action forced the House and Senate to lock the doors and paralyze the session that confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the elections held in 2020.

The attack is being investigated by the House committee, which seeks to clarify the role of public figures and protesters in the episode considered one of the biggest attacks in American democracy in history.

“A day after inciting an insurrection based on a lie, President Trump still hasn’t managed to say the election is over,” Congresswoman Elaine Luria said Thursday at the committee’s eighth public hearing.

The criticisms were endorsed by other lawmakers. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, said the Republican “paved the way for anarchy and corruption”. “[Trump] tried to destroy our democratic institutions,” accused the Democrat.

Committee members said Trump had the power to demobilize the crowd, but he did not. On the contrary, the former president still called Republican lawmakers in an attempt to convince them to delay the counting of votes, according to Luria.

According to the investigation, Trump stayed in the White House dining room following the attack on television. “[Enquanto isso] his staff, closest advisers and family members implored him to do what is expected of any American president,” Luria said.

Thompson again said that all those responsible for the attack, including the White House, will have to “answer for their actions before the courts.” “This will have serious consequences, otherwise I fear our democracy will not recover.”

In recorded testimony, former White House adviser Pat Cipollone was asked about Trump’s actions on the day. He replied that the Republican had not taken any steps to contain the episode of violence, such as calling the US Attorney General or Secretary of Defense.

An anonymous witness, described as a White House employee, reported that Secret Service agents, fearing for their lives, called family members to say goodbye during the attack.

The committee on Thursday heard witnesses Matthew Pottinger, who served on the National Security Council, and former White House Assistant Press Secretary Sarah Matthews. Both resigned after 6 January. More than 850 people were arrested in the attack on the Capitol, which left five dead and at least 140 police officers injured.