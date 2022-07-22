“I should set an example”; Flávio Fachel, journalist for Rede Globo, stars in an embarrassing moment in line for a show

Last Wednesday (20), the journalist Flavio Fachel went through a ‘skirt tight’ when starring in a unpleasant momentwhat caused discomfort even in renowned names in Brazilian dramaturgy and music: the global was in the queue of the concert hall Qualistagelocated in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, to watch Roberto Carloswho performed for guests.

As the queue was long and there was a waiting period, Flávio Fachel got annoyed and, ignoring everyone, cut the line. Protagonizing a scene of disrespect, the journalist passed in front of dozens of old people, including celebrities such as singer Jorge Aragão and actor Ari Fontourawhat failed the behavior of fachel.

“How ugly, I should set an example, this is not done”fired the actor Ari Fontoura. But do you think it’s over? As if it wasn’t enough, Flávio went back in line to pick up some friends and take them inside the house, ignoring and disrespecting twice in a row to all the others present who were waiting for their turn.

More cordial was the King Roberto Carloswho from the beginning of the show explained the new way he would act in order to avoid confusion as in previous presentations: the delivery of roses would only occur after the last song. It’s.. how ugly for the guest and journalist of Rede Globo, isn’t it?