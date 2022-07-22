‘I want to live’, says Brazilian when using innovative cancer therapy | Health

Reproduction/Personal file 7.22.2022 Tião and her husband Thiago are in Ohio, United States, for the world’s first triple CAR-T Cell clinical study

In mid-2021, filmmaker and audiovisual producer Sebastião Dias Braga Neto, 37, heard from doctors that he had just a few months to live after being diagnosed with a very serious type of leukemia and the bone marrow transplant had no effect. A year has passed and Tião, as he is called by his closest friends, is alive, “well, as far as possible”, as he used to say, admitted to the James Cancer Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio, in the United States, with confidence and expectation. The Brazilian will be the first person in the world to receive the treatment that doctors call “hope” for those who suffer from this type of cancer, the triple CAR-T Cell.

It was March 2020, a week before the store closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, when Tião began to feel severe pain in his legs. The feeling came while he was packing his bags to spend a weekend at his parents’ house in Florianópolis and at first he didn’t think it was something serious. But the pains intensified and he decided to have tests. Already in the first blood count came the sign that things were not normal.

“My leukocytes were very altered. The normal is around 10 thousand, my exam showed a count above 114 thousand”, recalls the filmmaker.

Another test gave the verdict: chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow and is characterized by the multiplication of abnormal white blood cells. Tião started to be treated with oral chemotherapy, a high-cost drug, in which he had to go to court so that his health plan could cover the expenses.

The disease was controlled. After seven months of treatment in Florianópolis, and when the restrictive measures of Covid-19 stabilized, he returned to São Paulo, ready to start life over. However, the disease had its first recurrence. New tests showed that the cancer had not only returned, but had evolved.

“I was rushed to the hospital, had to undergo four cycles of intravenous chemo and received a toxicity bomb. I became bald, lost weight and went through all the stages of the aggressive treatment procedure. I spent Christmas and my birthday in the hospital. During that process, I got on the bone marrow transplant list. It was the only alternative in my case. Luckily I found a lot of donors with 100% compatibility, but they were all from Europe. Because of Covid, the medical emergency organs were slow, with a lot of bureaucracy and it was not possible to carry out the transfer. Thank God, my mother took the exam, gave 50% compatibility and was chosen as my donor”, he says.

The transplant was a success. The new tests showed that the cancer went into remission and Tião’s body had accepted his mother’s stem cells with 100% compatibility. He was released from the hospital, his hair grew, he gained weight, and he went on with life.

Almost a year after the transplant, Tião felt his eye swell, a clear symptom of the return of the disease. The cancer came back even stronger, with a type called acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Treatment resources are exhausted. The body was too weak to do another transplant. But without the transplant he had only a few months to live.

“We were floored and our hands were tied. The chemotherapies and radiotherapy were very aggressive and his body could not withstand another transplant. I remember the doctor coming into the room and telling us and his parents the naked truth: he had months of life”, says Thiago Amaral, Tião’s husband.

The aggressive recurrence of the disease, however, was the key to the light at the end of the tunnel. A mutual friend of the filmmaker put him in touch with Vanderson Rocha, coordinator of cell therapy at Hospital Vila Nova Star and responsible for research with CAR-T Cell cells for about six years at Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo.

After a brief consultation, the doctor called his friend, Marcos de Lima, head of the hematology department and director of the bone marrow transplant and cell therapy program at Ohio State University, in the United States, and reference in the CAR-T subject. Cell in American lands.

Coincidentally, Lima was looking for patients with Tião’s disease type, that is, with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), to participate in the world’s first triple CAR-T Cell clinical trial. On the same day, the filmmaker signed up to participate in the study and was called. Three months later, Tião was receiving three bags of platelets and two bags of hemoglobin so he could catch a plane to Ohio, where he would be tested with the new cancer hope.

Triple CAR-T Cell

The treatment is revolutionary. A healthy adult has around 3,000 white blood cells. Inside them there are lymphocytes, which are the defense cells of the system. They are the ones that fight against viruses, for example, but they can also fight cancer. The CAR-T Cell treatment consists of taking these defense cells from the patient and genetically modifying them, as if preparing them for a battle and making them even stronger, so that when they return to the infected body, these cells will have the sole purpose of finding and killing the cancer. In other words, treatment is personalized.

Cancer cells contain tumor markers on their surface. The simple CAR-T Cell treatment, for example, fights one of them, CD-19. This treatment is already starting to be done in Brazil, including. The triple CAR-T Cell, which is being tested in Tião, fights against all three cancer markers at the same time, which would reduce the risk of a recurrence.

“It is extremely admirable that Tião came to the United States for the study. He simply took his suitcase and came. To risk a treatment that no one has ever taken before, because he knows it is a hope for him and thousands of other lives. started now, we are giving hope to these people”, says Marcos de Lima.

Tião has already removed the lymphocytes from his body and the cells have already been genetically modified. Because it is very strong and can cause reactions in your body, it will receive the new cells in two stages. The first, which took place on July 12, the filmmaker received 40% of the fortified cells, but at dawn from Tuesday to Wednesday (20), Tião developed a fever of 40°C, one of the normal reactions that the body can have after the infusion, and the second dose, with 60% of the cells modified, which would be applied on the same day, had to be transferred to the next week.

“He has responded very well to the treatment. However, reactions are expected, such as fever and mental confusion, since his system is in fact in a battle. This part is essential and very important for the study and for Tião, because the body is literally killing the cancer”, says Rocha.

The expectation is that within a month, when you undergo a new bone marrow test, the disease has already gone into remission and completely disappears from Tião’s system. Because it is a new study, doctors are still unable to be accurate with the data, but the CAR-T Cell is estimated to have a shelf life of 17 years. The first patient in the world to receive treatment with the simple CAR-T, for example, an American, completed ten years of the procedure and a decade free of cancer.

“I feel very privileged. For someone who was only a few months old, gaining this hope, this unique opportunity is almost like living a crazy life. Life is very expensive and we don’t have time to waste. That’s what I’ve learned. channel our energy, choose our fights, time is too precious to waste on nonsense. I’m dying to live again. Traveling, working, hugging people, saying I love them. I just want to live”, says Tião.

Although known as a great hope, CAR-T Cell’s path is still in its infancy. For the time being, treatment is only done for three types of cancer: the first and with the most developed studies to date are non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas; the second is multiple myeloma and, finally, acute lymphocytic leukemia, such as Tião’s. There are studies taking place in different parts of the planet with other types of disease, however still without results.

“Another problem with CAR-T Cell is the price. The commercial production of cells alone, not counting hospitalization and medication, is around R$2 million. It is estimated that the complete package will cost between R$6 and 8 million “

As Tião is participating in a clinical trial, he is not paying for the treatment. His cost will only be his stay in the United States when he leaves the hospital to continue the process.

One of the reasons why the value is inaccessible is related to distribution. Today, few pharmaceutical companies are authorized to manipulate CAR-T Cell cells. Most located in Europe. That is, the patient’s cells are collected, sent to Europe to make the genetic modification and after 3 to 4 weeks, it returns to its original destination to be implanted again.

“The patient may not have this waiting time. We need to investigate places for local manufacturing in order to reduce the process time and make the product cheaper. Today, unfortunately, it is an inaccessible treatment for the vast majority of humanity”, says Lima.

CAR-T Cell in Brazil

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recently approved the first clinical study for the national development of the CAR-T Cell treatment to be carried out by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, with funding from the Unified Health System (SUS). In addition to it, the Blood Center in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, has already produced CAR-T Cell cells for seven patients.

Despite not having studies yet on the triple CAR-T Cell in Brazil, Rocha says that there are already conversations and meetings taking place between Brazilian and American scientists, studying the best way to also start clinical studies against the three carcinogenic vectors.

