Ibovespa has 5th consecutive high and closes above 99 thousand points; dollar touches R$ 5.50, maximum since January

The Ibovespa closed up 0.76% this Thursday (21), at 99,033 points, in its fifth consecutive day of advance. The main index of the Brazilian stock market opened with a decrease, but managed to pass to the positive level around 12:00 (Brasília time) and closed following the benchmarks americans.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.51%, 0.99% and 1.36%, respectively. There, the day was marked by the publication of indicators that brought a less heated economy.

Initial jobless claims for the week ended July 16 were 251,000, down from 240,000 forecast, and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Industrial Activity Index read negative at 12.3.

This, however, partly helped to bring down the yields of US treasury bonds – the 10-year bond saw its yield decline 13.9 basis points to 2.897%, and the two-year bond yield dropped 15.5 points to 3.095%.

Lower interest rates tend to benefit technology and growth companies, which own a large part of their valuations tied to the future. On the other hand, the balance sheets of these companies have also minimally surprised analysts and managers.

“The results of US companies are not as negative as expected. The banks had not very good numbers, but not disastrous. Netflix (NFLX34), the day before yesterday, same thing. Tesla (TSLA34), which released results last night, was a positive surprise”, comments Luiz Adriano Martinez, portfolio manager at Kilima Asset.

The share of Elon Musk’s company closed up 9.78% and was one of the highlights of the American trading session.

European Central Bank surprises with interest rate hike

“The highlight of the day’s markets was the 0.50 percentage point increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB). Interest rates there have not risen since 2011. The expectation was still for an increase of 0.25 point”, comments André Moura, partner at Nau Capital.

For Marcelo Oliveira, CFA at Quantzed, the market seems to have liked the ECB’s initiative and the movement was, in part, responsible for the improvement in optimism during the day. “I believe it was a positive decision, as Europe was far behind the world in terms of interest rates,” he says.

Despite the rise in interest rates, most European bonds closed lower, with the market interpreting the more aggressive rise as a possibility that interest rates do not have to stay at high levels for so long. In Germany, the yields of two-year bonds slipped 1 basis point to 0.649%, and two-year bonds lost 1.6 points to 1.225%.

Rising interest rates and weaker macroeconomic data in the United States, however, put pressure on commodity prices – along with news of new lockdowns in China and also with the fears about the crisis that surrounds the mortgages in the Asian giant.

The price of a barrel Brent fell 2.68% to USD 104.05. Iron ore fell 1.18% on the Chinese spot market to $96.40 a ton.

Oil companies were the highlight among the Ibovespa lows. Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) fell by 1.10% and 0.51%, respectively. 3R Petroleum’s common shares (RRRP3) were down 3.76%.

Higher interest rates abroad harm Brazil

The prospect of recession and the retreat of commodities also helped to bring down the Brazilian currency – the commercial dollar advanced 0.65%, to R$ 5.496 in the purchase and sale, even with the DXY, an index that measures the strength of the American currency against pairs, down 0.37%. As a result, the dollar reached its highest level since January 24, when it closed at R$5.5017.

“About the dollar, we have some funds that are buying the stock market because it is cheap and they also buy the dollar for hedging (protection), given the Brazilian electoral scenario, and the increase in interest rates abroad”, explains Oliveira. “With the expectation that the Federal Reserve will continue the sequence of highs, and with Europe also raising interest rates, foreign capital ends up leaving Brazil and going to these countries. Finally, countries like the USA represent more security for investors than emerging countries”.

The Brazilian yield curve was not able to follow the global movement of falling rates abroad. The DIs for 2023 and 2025 had their yields up six and 12 basis points to 13.91% and 13.99%. The DIs for 2027 had their yields rising 18 points to 13.48%, and contracts for 2029 advanced 10 points to 13.46%.

Among the increases, companies linked to the domestic economy stood out – the common shares of Rede D’Or (RDOR3) advanced 7.80%, and those of Positivo (POSI3), 6.02%. SulAmérica units (SULA11) rose 6.79%.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related