In a bikini, Mariana Rios appears very thin in a photo at the pool

Ilha Record presenter, Mariana Rios recalls photoshoot in the pool and boasts the perfect tan

The actress and presenter Mariana Rios (37), who runs the reality show Record Island, flaunted all her beauty in a new post on social media. This Thursday, the 21st, she appeared only in a thin white bikini while posing in a photo shoot in the pool.

In the caption, she said that the photos were taken some time ago. “TBT of the longing to spend a whole day doing nothing”, she said. In the image, the artist showed off her dry belly, toned legs and impeccable tan.

Mariana Rios talks about the invitation to Ilha Record

In an exclusive interview for FACES Digital, Mariana Rios talked about her new projects and gave details about her preparation to command the reality show Ilha Record. The artist signed a contract with Record TV in May and told how it was to receive the invitation.

“The invitation was made by the broadcaster itself and I felt very honored to follow the legacy left by Sabrina Sato as presenter of the first season. I believe that the fact of presenting other programs has aroused Record TV’s interest in me”he said. “I’ve always had this dream, it’s one of the aspects I like to go through and now in a program like this I have the possibility to reach another stage of life.”

She also said that she saw Sabrina Sato’s work in the first season and is not afraid of comparisons.“I followed and am reviewing the entire program as a source of studies. Every reality show has the ability to change people’s lives and I am very happy with this possibility. As for the comparison, I am not afraid”assured.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!