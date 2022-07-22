In Ukraine’s ghost villages, there are still those who are just trying to survive

THE The vast majority of residents of the Mala Tokmachka village, located on Ukrainian territory in the Zaporizhzhia region, have left the city. However, it is still possible to find those who are just trying to survive, in what is one of the many ghost villages in Ukraine, due to the Russian invasion.

This is the case of Anna, a veteran with 25 years of experience in the army, who says she has nowhere else to go.

“I’m military. I’ve carried a gun in my belt my whole life. Fear or not, we have to endure it”, he confesses to the Reuters agency.

“My husband was also a soldier, but he is paralyzed. Where would he go with a paralyzed man?” he asks.

Without electricity, water, or gas, Anna wonders how, for the past four months, the residents are still surviving.

If life begins to return to the capital, Kyiv, the regions close to the front line, in Donbass, are leaving a trail of memories. Of the 2,500 people who resided in Mala Tokmachka, only 500 remain.

Nobody takes care of the fields, nobody opens the shops, nobody cleans up the destruction left in the abandoned buildings. But there are those who survive.

“Farmers cannot harvest their crops. I’m a farmer, and it’s painful to look at the fields. But what can we do? People are afraid to go to the fields. People don’t even harvest the land next to their houses”, says Mykola Skarupilo, 67 years old.

He too has decided to stay, as his mother does not want to leave the region.

“I got used to it. If my mother says she doesn’t want to go anywhere, why would her son be afraid to stay? Yes, I was born here and I will die here, but I’m not going anywhere,” she concludes.

Launched on February 24, the Russian military offensive in Ukraine has already killed more than 5,000 civilians, according to the United Nations (UN), which warns that the real number is likely to be much higher.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

