Income Tax 2022: Federal Revenue opens consultation on the 3rd batch of refund this Friday | Income tax

The Federal Revenue opens this Friday (22) the consultation of the third batch of income tax refund 2022, for the base year 2021.

The third batch of refund will be available for consultation from 10 am. The lot also includes residual refunds from previous years, according to the IRS.

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the refund”.

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC.

If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong.

The IRS also makes available an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment with the CPF.

Most are for those who declared until May 3

The bank credit for 5,242,668 taxpayers will be carried out on July 29, in the total amount of RS 6.3 billion.

Of this total, BRL 285,789,146.12 refers to the number of taxpayers who have legal priority, with 9,461 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old, 62,969 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, 6,361 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 29,540 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

There were also 5,134,337 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration until May 3, 2022.

How is the payment done

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax declaration, either directly or by indicating the PIX key.

If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account has been deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen can simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).