Industry portrait: almost 10 thousand factories closed in Brazil in a decade, points out IBGE | National Journal

The auto industry is one of the sectors that has been shrinking. Almost 23,500 people stopped working in the production of vehicles from 2011 to 2020. In 2011, the sector represented 12% of the Brazilian industry. In 2020, 7.1%, down 4.9%.

Brazil lost 2,865 industrial companies in 2020 and returned to the lowest number in 10 years, says IBGE

Industrial production as a whole accumulated negative numbers across the country. This is what an IBGE survey released this Thursday (21) shows. Almost 10 thousand industries closed their doors in the period.

“We had an economic recession starting in 2014 and at the end of the ten-year period we had a pandemic that also helped a lot to make this happen. In addition, we had a very high cost of interest and a decrease in the purchasing power of the population”, explains economist Gilberto Braga.

The scenario had a direct impact on the lives of many workers. In a decade, a million jobs have disappeared, mainly in high-employment sectors such as clothing and accessories, leather and footwear, and the metallurgical industry. And those who stayed had to live with a drop in average pay. It went from 3.5 salaries to 3.2 salaries.

The participation of the Northeast and South regions remained practically stable. The North and Midwest gained space, supported by agribusiness. The Southeast still concentrates more than half of the national industry, but has lost ground.

“When you have an economic crisis, it is the region that loses the most. Just like when you have a moment of expansion, it is the region that grows the most. At this moment, as we have a period in which the industry is generally down in average terms, it shrinks more than it expands in the decade, what we have is a loss of strength in the industrial sector”, says Braga.

The research also reveals that the pandemic had different effects depending on the sector. When she started in 2020, almost three thousand factories closed their doors, but the balance of jobs in the sector in the year was positive. It is that industries had to reinforce production to meet new demands.

“The company had greater growth due to being a company in the health sector, which works with disinfectants, alcohol 70, alcohol gel, products in the area of ​​asepsis in general, expanded the sale of mask and accessories products to fight the virus crisis. We increased the number of employees, approximately 30% more, and we have been growing in this period”, says businessman Irleu Oliveira Santos.

The adhesion of part of the industry to government programs to reduce wages and working hours helped to maintain jobs. The person responsible for the research explains that the pandemic has different impacts on different sectors.

“When an adverse effect like this comes, as is the case of the pandemic in the industry, you will have sectors that increase employment, that hire more and there will be others that will need to decree collective vacations, you will resort to government programs, emergency benefits of employment and income, etc. So the industry is quite diversified, but we know that some activities were more compromised during the pandemic than others”, explains the manager of Structural Analysis at IBGE, Synthia Santana.